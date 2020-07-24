NewsBoulder Area news Photos: 2020 Monarch High School Graduation Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Naomi Cornell, wearing a “plague doctor” mask, gets a selfie with her mother, Hendra Dushane, during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Ava Reisman is framed by the Monarch “M’s” as she leaves the stage during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Jen Klimowicz hugs her son, Zehn, after he walked across the stage during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Zoe Hansberg is about to be hugged by her father, David, during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Allie Bergland gets her official photo taken by Heidi Keany during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Gillian Beauchamp’s cap lets people know that she will be attended the University of Arizona next year during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Naomi Cornell, wearing a “plague doctor” mask, gets a selfie with her mother, Hendra Dushane, during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Chris Hanson, a graduate dad, films the moment during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Ava Reisman stands with all graduates to be recognized during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020. Show Caption of Buy images from this galleryExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: July 24, 2020 at 10:56 a.m. | UPDATED: July 24, 2020 at 10:56 a.m.