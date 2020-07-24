GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: 2020 Monarch High School Graduation

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: 2020 Monarch High School Graduation

  • Naomi Cornell, wearing a “plague doctor” mask, gets a selfie with her mother, Hendra Dushane, during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Ava Reisman is framed by the Monarch “M’s” as she leaves the stage during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Jen Klimowicz hugs her son, Zehn, after he walked across the stage during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Zoe Hansberg is about to be hugged by her father, David, during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Allie Bergland gets her official photo taken by Heidi Keany during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Gillian Beauchamp’s cap lets people know that she will be attended the University of Arizona next year during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Naomi Cornell, wearing a “plague doctor” mask, gets a selfie with her mother, Hendra Dushane, during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Chris Hanson, a graduate dad, films the moment during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

  • Ava Reisman stands with all graduates to be recognized during the Monarch High School Graduation in Boulder on July 24, 2020.

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Personalized Headstones In Cheyenne

    Landmark Monuments is a full-service monument company in Cheyenne, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches...
  2. Compassionate And Respectful Mortuary

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for hundreds of families when they are seeking funeral services in Boulder....
  3. Apartments You Want To Live In

    Ute Creek Apartments are beautifully renovated with spectacular upgraded finishes including tiled entries, vinyl wood plank flooring, high-end counters, lighting...
  4. Number 1 Plumber In Loveland

    From broken water mains to an annoying dripping faucet, Jones Excavating & Plumbing can take care of it all. The...
  5. Get The Healing Without The High

    Get the healing without the high! Canna World Market takes the guesswork out of buying CBD. It’s easy to shop...