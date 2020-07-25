Boulder Council to review controversial Gunbarrel apartment development proposal

Boulder’s City Council on Tuesday is set for an initial review of a proposal to erect 268 apartment units, with a quarter of them designated as affordable, next to the Celestial Seasonings tea factory in Gunbarrel.

It has already drawn vocal opposition from dozens.

Concerns include the project’s potential need to remove prairie dog habitat that was established more than 20 years ago by the tea company as a response to community outrage with the business for killing the critters on its property.

The commitment to protect the prairie dogs going forward was made in a 1999 Camera letter outlining Celestial’s action plan meant to ensure the colony would be kept safe during activities at the facility, and that the surrounding fields would not be used for parking.

“There are no formal agreements with the city to protect the prairie dog colony on the properties or to limit impacts on habitats. … It is unclear whether the subject properties,” at 4775 and 4649 Spine Road, “were intended to be included in this action plan,” city staff stated in a memo to Council.

A Camera article from the time featured an interview with Steve Hughes, president and CEO of Celestial, about promises made by the company.

“In the article Hughes said that the company was not able to promise that the company would not develop property on which prairie dogs are found since the ‘company needs to have options for the future use of the land,’” the memo said. “In the interview Hughes stated that if land is developed, the prairie dogs will be relocated, not killed.”

More than five dozen people spoke, many in opposition to the apartments proposal, at a May public hearing held by the Boulder Planning Board. Other points of tension between backers of the multifamily housing proposal and neighbors of the surrounding area are the belief that traffic in the northeastern section of Boulder has grown too congested in recent years and this will add to it, as well as the possibility property values of neighboring homes could drop or be slowed from rising compared to other areas of the city because of the new development.

“Not only will this significantly devalue Powderhorn owners’ property by up to $100K but destroy a much-loved prairie dog habitat and open space. People drive there to walk or run around that exact block for the beauty and lack of people with a view of the mountains,” Steven Zawaski, an owner and resident of the Powderhorn condos near the newly proposed apartments, said in an email to city staff earlier this year.

The land appears to be owned by Celestial. Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates said he would recuse himself from Tuesday’s concept review of the apartment proposal because he and his wife own “a small number of shares” in the Hain Celestial Group, the publicly traded company that holds the tea factory asset. The city attorney’s office advised Yates his stake in Hain was so small as to not constitute a conflict of interest, but Yates made the decision anyway to sit out Tuesday’s public hearing, which is slated for three hours.

Many of those concerned have said past projects involving attached housing in Gunbarrel were said to be targeting young professionals as tenants, and that they would be more likely to use public transit and bicycles for transportation rather than personal motor vehicles.

“That turned out to be a fairy tale,” Don Wrege, a resident of the Heatherwood neighborhood in unincorporated Boulder County, wrote in an email, emphasizing that traffic has worsened with development.

Planning Board members in May were glad to see the project’s affordable housing obligation to the city be satisfied completely with on-site units to be dedicated to the city’s program, instead of providing cash to the city. But rather than clustering all the affordable units together on the south end of the site as is currently proposed, board members suggested dispersing them throughout the project.

Additionally, board members felt housing could be appropriate for the site but encouraged the applicant, Coburn Partners, which is acting on behalf of land owner Celestial Tea Corporation through the city process, to consider incorporating live-work units, a convenience store, coffee shop or another neighborhood amenity as part of the development.

Council action is not required at this stage of the city process, but its feedback will be used by the developer to refine the proposal.