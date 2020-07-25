GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 18 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 18 new coronavirus cases Saturday, but no new deaths.

To date, there have been 1,775 positive or probable cases in Boulder County. The death toll remained at 74. Of the cases, there have been 183 people hospitalized and 671 people who have recovered. There are 134 disease investigations in progress, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Statewide, there have been 43,789 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,794 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 1,661 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 6,261 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 487,235 people tested for the virus.

