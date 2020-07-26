Aurora protest: Police say fires set at courthouse; earlier, driver plows through crowd, witnesses say at least 3 hurt

Protesters broke windows and attempted to set fires at the Aurora courthouse, police said late Saturday, after a march in which several hundred people seeking justice for Elijah McClain was interrupted abruptly with at least one driver plowing through the crowd on Interstate 225.

Aurora police said a protester fired a weapon — eyewitnesses said that firing may have been aimed at the driver — hitting another protester, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Witnesses reported a second protestor was also shot. A third person was injured after she jumped or fell off a wall on I-225 as the chaos began.

After dark, police reported protesters who’d returned to the Aurora municipal center broke windows on the courthouse and were inside of the building, attempting to start fires. Protesters tore down the wooden window coverings at the courthouse and were using them as shields, police said.

Sebastian Sassi said he was in his truck on I-225 and encountered the driver that moved through the protesters. That driver was in a blue-green Jeep.

“I saw that that Jeep was attempting to harm people, so I tried to slow him down by pulling into his lane,” Sassi said. “He plowed right into me, rather deliberately I might add. … After he hit me, he kept driving and did a hit-and-run basically and ran.

“He hit the barrier 100 yards in front of me and almost ran over a young lady who was walking on the highway. She jumped for her life, basically.”

That woman could be seen writhing in pain beneath the highway, having fallen at least 20 feet. She was conscious and breathing, and witnesses reported that both gunshot victims were also conscious and breathing. All three were evacuated in ambulances.

The protesters had gathered to demand justice for McClain and to stand in solidarity with those who for days have faced off with federal law enforcement agents in Portland, Oregon. It was, for a while, a fairly standard protest event: speakers gave remarks, bashing Aurora police and celebrating Elijah McClain, before marching onto the road in a group that at one point may have been at least 1,000 deep.

Then, suddenly, everything changed. As the driver came through — there may have been another driver plowing through, witnesses said — marchers fell to the ground huddling, some screaming. The march broke up shortly thereafter, with some people scattering off highway exits. Many protesters hung together and by about 8 p.m. a large crowd was once again assembled at the Aurora Municipal Center.

Organizers urged the crowd to disperse, and most did. But dozens stuck around, breaking windows, ripping off protective wood panels that had been attached to government buildings, setting off fireworks and breaking down a fence outside the police headquarters. Aurora police tweeted multiple times that those people would be subject to arrest, but late Saturday night, as nearly all protesters had gone home, a department spokesman told The Denver Post that police had arrested zero protesters.

They also did not arrest any driver who plowed through the crowd, according to Officer Matthew Longshore.

“No one involved in any incident tonight was arrested,” Longshore wrote in an email to The Post. “The driver of the Jeep has been identified and that investigation is ongoing. The Jeep was also impounded by us.”

The protest began about 5:30 p.m. at Aurora police headquarters before it moved to Alameda Avenue and then to I-225, where protesters blocked traffic. Police had been directing traffic from afar but otherwise were not engaging with the protesters, many of whom were chanting, “Say his name: Elijah McClain.”

Speakers at the event, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, noted it’s been about 11 months since McClain died.

“We are coming for everything killing us,” anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts told the crowd. “We are going to continue to agitate. We are going to continue to occupy space until we get justice.”

The crowd paused on I-225 for a call and repeat: “We hold this highway in unflinching solidarity with the movement for Black lives … and all victims of police terrorism. We will continue our resistance to the racist U.S. regime and its occupying forces as long as they exist, until the empire falls. It is right to rebel! It is right to rebel! It is right to rebel! Solidarity with Portland.”

The Aurora Police Department posted an advisory before Saturday’s event, warning attendees not to bring “sticks, poles, pipes, bats or similar objects.”

The advisory stated, “Please be advised the use of using bullhorns, noisemakers and like devices cause actual physical pain, or bodily injury, to attendees, which is unlawful.”

It also warned against certain speech: “‘Fighting Words,’ or words that are inherently likely to provoke a violent reaction or a breach of the peace through retaliation, are not protected by the First Amendment.”

Denver has been relatively calm since an extended initial wave of protests following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. But Floyd’s death, and those early protests, brought the story of Aurora’s McClain into the national spotlight, and protesters recently have been active in Aurora, marching, chanting and playing music in his honor.

McClain was a violinist, and protesters around the country have been holding violin vigils in his honor. That movement began in Aurora on June 27, when police in riot gear deployed chemical agents on a crowd that included many violinists. Aurora community leaders on Thursday filed a class action lawsuit against the city for its response to the event.

The protesters are demanding that the officers who violently arrested McClain last August — he died at a hospital a few days after that arrest — be fired. McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, has said she wants the officers imprisoned.

Two of the officers, Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, still work for the Aurora Police Department. A third, Jason Rosenblatt, was fired this month for texting “ha ha” in response to a photo of other Aurora cops mocking the stranglehold officers had placed on McClain. Rosenblatt is suing the city over his termination.

Referencing that, Roberts told the crowd, “We have had the Aurora police pretty much make fun of this with a carotid chokehold at the site of his homicide.”

There are now three separate investigations into McClain’s death, at the city, state and federal levels.