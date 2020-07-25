GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: SkyPilot Farm in Longmont

  • Chloe Johnson, gives her chickens fresh water at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • Chloe Johnson collects eggs at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • Co-owner, Chloe Johnson, checks in on the pigs at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • Chloe Johnson, gives her chickens grain at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • Pigs nap in a tin shed at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • Chloe Johnson checks the sky for rain as she returns to the house with eggs at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Pigs live to crawl under the alfalfa to keep cool at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • Chloe Johnson collects eggs at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • One of the pigs is curious about the visitor at SkyPilot Farm in Longmont on July 25, 2020.

  • Co-owner Chloe Johnson, of SkyPilot Farm in Longmont, is greeted by one of the family dogs on July 25, 2020.

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
