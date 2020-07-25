Prep golfers get good news as CHSAA announces season as scheduled to start Aug. 3

While many high school student-athletes are still waiting eagerly to hear if they’ll get a chance to take the fields and courts this fall in Colorado, there was a bit of good news to come out of the offices of the Colorado High School Activities Association on Saturday concerning boys golf.

The CHSAA announced in a brief news statement that the low-risk sport of boys golf will continue with its schedule as planned for fall, with official practices beginning on Aug. 3 and the possibility of initial competitions on Aug. 6.

The nature of the sport, along with advances in technology with digital scoring, were major factors in the CHSAA not including boys golf in its proposal to the Governor’s office regarding the possible continuation of prep athletics such as football, volleyball, softball, tennis, cross country, field hockey and gymnastics.

Saturday’s statement from CHSAA also said, “The Association is anticipating an announcement soon regarding the full calendar for all other sports and activities, once approved by state officials.”