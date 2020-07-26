SVVSD grads celebrate graduation, after coronavirus delay

Longmont HIgh School graduates stand to be recognized during graduation ceremonies on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Kerri McDermid / Courtesy photo)

When the Class of 2020 thinks back to their senior year in the St. Vrain Valley School District, they likely will remember how the toll of the coronavirus reshaped their world.

This year, there was no prom, no senior nights or final days spent in class with peers. The districts closed school buildings in March and moved classes online. At the same time, businesses shuttered and many people across Colorado and the nation lost their jobs, leading to soaring unemployment numbers.

These obstacles were recalled Saturday, as students across the district finally got the chance to graduate, following a delay due to the virus. Saturday’s commencement ceremonies followed ceremonies earlier in the week for Old Columbine High School and the Universal High School program at Silver Creek High School. Many who spoke to the socially distanced crowds reminded students of the strength, resiliency and hope that they brought the world in a time of tumult.

Don Haddad, St. Vrain Valley School District superintendent, said more than 2,000 students graduated this year. Haddad attended several of the graduations, recognizing the ceremonies as moments of triumph.

“It’s been wonderful to see the kids. It’s been wonderful to see their parents and the pride that comes with their accomplishment,” Haddad said. “It’s not only a really positive feeling, it’s an emotional feeling, as well because these kids have been with us a long time and we care deeply about them and we are really proud of them.”

Looking out over the socially distanced crowd Saturday, Skyline High School Principal Heidi Ringer said she wasn’t sure how many students would attend Saturday’s commencement.

“Would you just want to move on? Or be angry that it wasn’t quite the day you hoped for?” Ringer said. “But when I saw you sign up, come in by your cars to get tickets and drop off those amazing tiles and hats you created to represent your Skyline experience — I was overcome with an amazing feeling that we are all going to be OK. You, your generation will get us all through this unprecedented, difficult time. You give me hope. You give me why. And you will show the world that the Class of 2020 is stronger than we ever could have imagined.”

The ceremonies Saturday looked different from traditional graduations. Chairs were spread out across the football fields. Students wore their caps, gowns and school-color themed masks. Each graduate could bring only two guests, in an effort to keep the crowd size down. As a result, family and friends watched from behind chain link fences bordering Longmont and Skyline’s football fields. They waited throughout the ceremony with flowers, balloons and signs bearing graduates’ names.

Skyline High School graduate Carolina Berumen said she was among those who wasn’t sure she would attend Saturday’s commencement.

“It feels good (to be here),” Berumen said. “At first I was disappointed and didn’t want to show up. I’m ready to close this chapter.”

Berumen’s graduate cap paid homage to her parents, both Mexican immigrants. The cap read in Spanish: “To my parents that came here with nothing and gave me everything.”

“They gave me everything and now I’ve graduated high school,” she said.

Berumen said she will attend Front Range Community College to study to be a surgical technologist.

Fellow Skyline graduate Jeymy Azucena said it was upsetting to have graduation delayed and then to also have to wear a mask covering part of her face on the special day. Still, Azucena said Saturday posed a chance to take a moment to reflect.

“I’m proud of myself and all I’ve accomplished,” Azucena said. “It makes me happy.”

Azucena said she plans to study cosmetology at Front Range Community College.

At Longmont High School, Deborah Chou, the Class of 2020 valedictorian, recalled her first day at high school and how scary it had seemed. Chou said throughout her high school career, she challenged herself to join clubs and activities, leading to many friendships and newfound interests.

Despite fear or uncertainty, she urged her classmates to take chances in pursuing their dreams.

“By being involved with school life and putting myself in situations, where I was at risk of being uncomfortable, I found the people and interests that impacted me the most in high school,” Chou said. “So, Class of 2020, I just want to let you all know that no matter who you spend your time with, what activities you tried and who you turned out to be, you should look toward the bright future we all have.”

Chou plans to go to Baylor University in Texas and get a degree in elementary education.

Jennifer Engelking said watching her son, Brayden Engelking graduate Saturday at Longmont High School was an emotional experience.

“I’m so glad for the kids,” Engelking said. “They got to do this and have some closure.”