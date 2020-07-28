Boulder-based Odyssey Energy wins Keeling Curve Prize

Boulder-based Odyssey Energy Solutions won the Keeling Curve Prize, an international award by the Global Warming Mitigation Project that recognizes those leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon capturing.

The Keeling Curve is a graph that represents the increase in carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere. The Global Warming Mitigation Project announced 10 winners, those who are “bending the curve,” in a livestreamed ceremony Monday.

Odyssey is a data, investment and asset management platform that enables companies, governments and financiers to fund, build and manage small energy projects in emerging markets.

Since starting in 2017, Odyssey’s focus has been on developing local solar power in African countries.

“There are a billion people in the world who don’t have access to reliable energy, and the way to accelerate rural electrification is through two paths — you can take the path that developed countries took, which was based on a centralized grid and fossil fuels, or you can leapfrog that with clean, distributed energy,” said Emily McAteer, chief executive officer and co-founder of Odyssey.

“It’s absolutely essential to advance development without increasing greenhouse gas emissions,” McAteer continued.

As a data platform, Odyssey brings the dizzying array of information that’s involved in developing and managing energy projects into one place.

“Data is becoming more and more important with finding innovative ways to curb greenhouse gas,” McAteer said.

Odyssey stood out because of how the company built a strong track record and gained traction since its founding, said Ruth Metzel, Global Warming Mitigation Project assistant director.

“Their incredibly important work contributes to the rapid financing and development of minigrid projects in order to provide clean energy access in rural communities around the world, delivering both emissions and energy access benefits,” Metzel said in an email.

The Keeling Curve Prize recognizes 10 companies or organizations across five categories, awarding each $25,000. Odyssey won in the finance category, which recognizes how the company is “making financial mechanisms and economics work for greenhouse gas reduction and/or reversal ventures,” according to the Global Warming Mitigation Project.

Metzel said recognizing winners — as well as applicants — helps build community and momentum around climate solutions.

“As a world, we all urgently need to highlight and support the pioneering solutions being developed to solve the climate crisis,” she said.

Odyssey will use the award winnings to further develop its platform, McAteer said. While the company is based in Boulder, its team of 12 employees is spread out across the world, including in Burundi and Tanzania.

“It’s exciting to have so many different people working on this challenge and to share this honor across so many different countries,” McAteer said.