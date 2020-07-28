GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County reports 15 coronavirus cases…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County reports 15 coronavirus cases Monday and no new deaths; total cases top 1,800

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Monday reported 15 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 1,802.

The county has recorded 100 cases since Wednesday Of those, 41 were recorded on Friday, when Boulder County Public Health officials said there was a delay in about 20 tests results.

The county on Friday also updated its face covering order to align with the state’s mandate.

The death toll remains at 74 on Monday, where it has sat since July 14. Of Monday’s 15 cases, seven were reported in the 20- to 29-year-old age range and four were reported in the 30- to 39-year-old range. To date, 183 individuals have been hospitalized and 681 have recovered. There are 74 disease investigations in progress.

Statewide, there have been 44,565 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,799 deaths among the cases and of those, there have been 1,668 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 6,271 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 497,265 people tested for the virus.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...
  2. Chicken And Waffles!

    Want to make the best chicken and waffles you’ve ever had? Start with a bottle of Blonde Beard’s Chicken &...
  3. When Your Plumbing Doesn’t Work

    When your plumbing doesn’t work, that’s an emergency. Don’t wait to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating to fix your problem...
  4. Summer Is Beer Season

    We love a good brew any time of the year, but summer is beer season! And Twin Peaks Liquor is...
  5. What Should A Tombstone Cost?

    If you are honoring the memory of a loved one with a memorial, you may be wondering, “What should a...