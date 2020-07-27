GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie Police Department to hold popsicle parade to celebrate National Night Out

The Erie Police Department is celebrating National Night Out a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Night Out allows neighbors to come together during cookouts with games and activities to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police and community partnerships.

Rather than a gathering at a local park or neighborhood, officers will be participating in a Police Popsicle Parade in order to maintain social distancing.

There will be nine stops on the route, and will include patrol cars, an ambulance, a garbage truck and a fire truck.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Aug. 4 and is expected to go until around 6:30 p.m.

The map can be found at facebook.com/eriepolicedepartment and the locations will be shared live the day of the event at twitter.com/eriecolorado.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2CJfiqk.

Kristina Pritchett

