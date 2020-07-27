GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longtime Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam retiring, effective Oct. 30

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder city manager Jane S. Brautigam in 2016 during a Boulder City Council meeting. (File)

Longtime Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam, the municipality’s first woman to head the city staff, announced her retirement Monday, effective Oct. 30.

“The time has come for me to step into the next journey in my life,” Brautigam said. “I am, and always will be, proud of what all of us together have achieved for the City of Boulder. The lessons I have learned here, the ethics and integrity I have seen embodied in all that we have done, the innovation and creativity that has been part of our approach and the commitment to inclusive, effective local government will always be with me.”

