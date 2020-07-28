Boulder police hoping to talk to possible witnesses of Circle K homicide

Boulder police are hoping to identify and speak with three possible witnesses to a homicide that happened last week at a Boulder gas station.

Police were dispatched to Circle K at 1480 Canyon Blvd. at 5:21 p.m. Thursday for a fight that was in progress, according to an arrest affidavit.

Circle K surveillance footage and reports from witnesses indicated a fight broke out on the north side of the building over a gold bicycle.

The two men, later identified by police as Brian Farrar and Terry Shipland, were each pulling on the bike. Farrar began punching Shipland and roundhouse kicked him in the upper body and head, according to the affidavit. Farrar also kicked Shipland once he was on the ground, the affidavit states.

Shipland was taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m.

Farrar, 21, was arrested early the next morning on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder after police recognized him from surveillance footage.

Farrar is scheduled for a first appearance this afternoon.

Boulder police issued a release Tuesday saying they were looking to talk to three people who may have witnessed the incident. Police believe all three left before police arrived but might have video of the incident.

Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to call Boulder police Detective Matt Greer at 303-441-4322.