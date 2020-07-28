High of 83 with afternoon showers likely today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s with afternoon showers today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 61, with a 70% chance of showers.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 57, with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 59, with a 30% chance of showers.