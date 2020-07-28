Trial in Boulder crash that injured cyclist delayed because of competency issues

The August trial for a man accused of driving his car across a median and striking a cyclist on Foothills Parkway in 2019 has been delayed after attorneys raised competency issues.

Charles Augustine, 63, pleaded not guilty in February to vehicular assault, obstructing a peace officer and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Augustine was scheduled to stand trial starting Aug. 17, but online court records indicate the trial date was canceled after attorneys filed a motion asking for a mental health evaluation.

Augustine, who was taken back into custody after the order, is now set for a review hearing on Aug. 21, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were first called to the parking lot of the Boulder Dinner Theater, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., on June 6 when Augustine had parked his car in the lot blocking traffic and was taking it apart and “acting oddly.”

An officer arrived and found Augustine “rambling on about things that did not make sense.” The officer said Augustine also gave away his dog to some strangers near a taco truck in the parking lot before walking around with pliers “for an unknown reason.”

Augustine then got in his car and “aggressively” drove away west on Arapahoe Avenue, leaving behind some of his belongings.

A short time later, witnesses said Augustine got onto southbound Foothills Parkway from Arapahoe Avenue, but then crossed the median and hit a cyclist who was northbound on the multi-use path.

The cyclist, identified in the affidavit as Gerald Ellis, suffered a broken leg, vertebrae and ribs and was transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital.

An officer who responded to the crash said Augustine was talking about how he “made a mistake” and “hit him so hard” in reference to the cyclist.

Another cyclist who was just ahead of Ellis said Augustine was going about 45 mph, fast enough for the car to become airborne when it hit the median before it went down the embankment to the multi-use path.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol, but the initial officer said Augustine appeared to be having some mental health issues.