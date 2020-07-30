GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

14-year-old boy injured while mountain biking Nelson Loop Trail

A 14-year-old boy was injured Wednesday while mountain biking on the Nelson Loop Trail.

The boy fell off his mountain bike about 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of South St. Vrain Road, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. He sustained minor injuries.

Lyons Fire Department helped the boy down the trail in a side-by-side UTV and an ambulance then took him to a hospital.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and Boulder County Open Space Rangers assisted Lyons Fire Department in the rescue.

Brooklyn Dance

