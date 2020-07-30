Avalanche kills seven-of-eight penalties to win exhibition in Edmonton

In a chippy exhibition summer opener in Edmonton on Wednesday, the Avalanche took far too many penalties but used a near-flawless penalty-killing effort to defeat Minnesota 3-2 at Rogers Place.

Colorado, playing its first game since March 11, got goals from Joonas Donskoi, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabe Landeskog — the latter on a power play for the game-winner. Landeskog whacked a loose puck in from atop the crease during a 5-on-3 advantage for the only goal of the second and third periods.

The game featured a combined 36 penalty minutes, including 20 for the Avs, who blocked a whopping 26 shots. Minnesota outshot Colorado 34-29.

“Pretty good energy for our team and their team right out of the gate,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “You put yourself in some situations there when you’re just kind of used to playing shinny hockey or scrimmages and a guy is a little harder on the puck than what you expect him to be and he gets a step on you.

“Some of our penalties were reaching in and trying to keep plays alive when we probably should have let guys go. Too many holding, hooking, tripping — stick penalties that we need to avoid here and clean up before we play on Sunday.”

The Avs, who have a bye in the best-of-five, play-in round that begins Saturday, will begin playing for Western Conference seeding Sunday against St. Louis. The traditional 16-team, best-of-seven series tournament begins Aug. 11.

“First steps on the ice, you feel a little bit weird with no fans,” said Avs winger Mikko Rantanen, who logged 16:10 in ice time in his first game since Feb. 17 when he sustained a shoulder injury. “But when you get into the game, you don’t think about it too much. It was a hard-fought game. We knew the first game back after a 4- to 5-month break would be hard. And it was like that. The execution wasn’t really there. But it’s only going to get better from here.”

Minnesota, which finished 1-of-8 on the power play, begins a best-of-five elimination series against Vancouver on Sunday. The Wild got goals from Matt Dumba and Eric Staal and were 1 of 5 with the man-advantage.

“I think I can speak for all of us: It’s nice to get back out there and just move the puck around in a game-type scenario,” Avs center Nazem Kadri said. “In that first period we definitely had a little rust we had to shake off, but as the game went on we played better and we’ll look to do that at the start of the next game.”

Kadri, a Muslim, stood arm-to-arm with Black teammate Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Black Wild players Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway during the U.S. national anthem when the combined 42 players split up on both blue lines. The show of unity began in Tuesday’s exhibition opener between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

“Just a nice moment of solidarity,” Kadri said of sharing the blue lines with the opposing team. “With what’s going on in the world today with the injustice and the racism issue, I think it’s an important thing to come together and unify as players.”

Footnotes. Avs defenseman Sam Girard was scratched because of a minor injury, but Bednar said Girard skated Wednesday morning and is fine. He was replaced by rookie Connor Timmins…..Colorado’s 22-man lineup featured an extra forward (Tyson Jost) and an extra defenseman (Kevin Connauton). … Avs defenseman Erik Johnson logged a team-high 21:34 and fellow blue-liner Ryan Graves was second at 20:09. MacKinnon led all forwards at 18:01 and had a team-high five shots.