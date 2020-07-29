Fairview High math teacher who had coronavirus urges caution in reopening schools

Fairview High School math teacher Courtney Hitchings started showing symptoms the weekend after Boulder Valley schools shut down in March in response to concerns about the growing spread of the coronavirus.

She developed a slight cough, then chest pains that felt like heartburn. The next day, she was hit with a high fever and debilitating fatigue. The 26-year-old, who changed her last name to Hitchings from Chernin this week, got sick first, followed five days later by her husband. They ended up quarantining for a month.

“COVID-19 is a sickness unlike any I have ever endured,” Hitchings said in a letter to the school board that she shared on social media. “The weakness my body felt was worse than any flu, cold or stomach virus I’ve ever had.”

For 10 days, she said, almost all of her time was spent sleeping, in bed or on the couch. She noted she was healthy and active, working out six days a week and climbing fourteeners before she got sick.

“I only have 12 steps in my house, and the simple journey to and from my bedroom was enough to leave me gasping for breath every time,” she wrote.

Because of their age and lack of risk factors, she and her husband couldn’t get tested and rode out the virus at home in consultation with a doctor through remote appointments. Later, they took antibody tests that confirmed they had COVID-19.

Her experience, plus lingering health issues that appear to be linked to her illness, have prompted her to urge caution in returning to in-person learning. She started teaching at Fairview last school year, and is going into her fifth year of teaching overall.

“I am that healthy person who isn’t supposed to experience COVID in a severe way, same as our students, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t drastically affect my life,” she said. “I don’t want to give it to my students. I don’t want my students to give it to me. It just spreads so easily. There is no containing this in a household. There is no containing this in a classroom.”

About a month after contracting the virus, when she was just starting to feel more like herself, she experienced hip pain, shooting pains in her leg and numbness in her foot.

“If I took a step, I would collapse,” she said. “I felt like my leg was on fire.”

After 10 weeks of doctors visits and tests, she was finally diagnosed with nerve damage in her spine. Though her treatment plan seems to be working and she’s getting better, she said, she still needs a back brace to walk longer than about a mile and a half, as well as physical therapy and medication to control the pain.

“While unconfirmed, my doctors believe there is a connection between COVID and these neurological symptoms,” she said, adding doctors can’t tell her if her nerve issues will fully resolve, even with treatment.

She said she loves teaching, but has “a lot of apprehension and fear going into this school year” with the district planning to start with a hybrid model that’s a mix of in-person and remote learning.

She said her main concern stems from the lack of knowledge about the new virus.

“I am nervous that if we move forward with the Phase 3 (hybrid) plan, an outbreak will happen, sooner than later, and result in multiple students and staff contracting the virus and ultimately spreading it throughout our state,” she said.

Other concerns she has include whether the district can deliver on promises to provide protective equipment, supplies, social distancing and ventilation — noting many classrooms are windowless.

If the district does move forward with a hybrid plan, she said, she will return to the classroom. She doesn’t qualify for an in-person exemption and, as a new teacher, wouldn’t qualify for a leave of absence. She’s also not interested in leaving teaching, which she described as her passion.

To prepare, she bought a high quality mask with a filter she plans to change weekly. Though it’s possible she has immunity from the coronavirus, she said, not enough is known about immunity or how long it lasts for her to be sure she is safe.

“I still treat every day like I could get COVID again,” she said.

While remote learning is “nobody’s first choice,” she said, teachers — with enough planning time — can make it work and provide a high quality experience for students.

“I completely recognize the benefits of in-person education and miss being in the classroom, but I do not believe those benefits outweigh the need to keep our students and staff safe,” she said. “We can see what is happening across the country as states reopen and cases are spiking. I do not want that to happen to our community.”