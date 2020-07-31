Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck first Broncos player placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos placed fullback/tight end Andrew Beck on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team’s first such roster move since testing began last week.

According to the NFL/NFLPA guideline, the Broncos are prohibited from revealing if Beck tested positive for coronavirus or needed to quarantine himself because he was around a person who had a positive test. The Broncos have an open roster spot because Beck does not count toward the 80-player limit.

Beck and the team’s other veterans, excluding quarterbacks and rehabilitating players, were tested Tuesday at the Broncos’ facility. They will be tested again Friday, and if the result is negative, they can enter the facility on Saturday for the beginning of 14 consecutive days of testing.

A second-year player from Texas, Beck was acquired via waivers from New England last September. He played in all 16 games for the Broncos, filling in for injured fullback Andy Janovich and serving as a reserve tight end. Beck is expected to be a hybrid fullback/tight end this year.

If Beck is symptomatic and had a positive test, at least 10 days must pass since he first experienced symptoms and at least 72 hours must pass since he last experienced symptoms and gain clearance from the Broncos’ medical team to resume activities.

If Beck is asymptomatic and had a positive test, 10 days must pass since initial test result or five days since the initial test result and two negative tests within 24 hours during that five-day period. He must also gain clearance from the Broncos’ medical team.