Boulder County appeal in 8 North oil, gas lawsuit proceeding despite parent company’s bankruptcy

A lawsuit by Boulder County and Lafayette against the state oil and gas regulator and drilling business 8 North, a subsidiary of Extraction Oil & Gas, can move forward, even though the parent company recently filed for bankruptcy, a court determined this week.

In a Tuesday decision, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled the local governments’ challenge of a Denver District Court summary judgment against the county and city can proceed. Bankruptcy filings can result in automatic stays on pending litigation, a county news release said, and 8 North could possibly qualify for that protection as an entity of Extraction.

But the county and city, along with the state agency named as a defendant, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, argued the case should move forward and the appeals court agreed, the release said.

The local governments’ argument in the case is that 8 North provided, and commission policy allowed, insufficient documentation in a hearing to prove the company indeed owns enough mineral rights to receive state permission to drain a 4-square-mile area in Boulder County’s jurisdiction from multi-well pads just on the other side of the county line, in Weld County.

Progress has been stopped, however, in another legal appeal Boulder County has filed in an attempt to reverse a Boulder District Court’s summary judgement against the local government in a separate lawsuit it filed against 8 North and Extraction. That suit alleges 8 North would breach a county-owned conservation easement along with several county-owned oil and gas leases with the company’s proposal to develop energy from the same swath of land involved in the suit that is moving forward.

The appeals court applied an automatic stay in the second case, which will remain on hold until a bankruptcy court processing Extraction’s financial matters issues further direction or completes the bankruptcy proceedings, a county news release said.

Boulder County owns a conservation easement on the Weld property where the two multi-well facilities would be located, meaning the land is protected from hosting certain activity outside the purposes of the easement.

Representatives of Extraction and the state commission did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Thursday.