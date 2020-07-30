Boulder County reports 25 coronavirus cases Thursday; death toll remains at 74

Boulder County recorded 25 coronavirus cases Thursday and no new deaths.

To date, 1,864 individuals in the county have tested positive. Of those, 183 have been hospitalized and 708 have recovered. The death tolls remains at 74 on Thursday, where it has sat since July 14. There are 133 disease investigations in progress.

The 20-29 age range continues to lead the pack with the largest number of cases per group with 614. The 40- to 49-year-old range has the second highest number of cases with 235.

Data updated Thursday shows that of the county’s cases, 724 have been reported in Boulder and 639 were reported in Longmont. There are 158 cases reported in Lafayette, 101 in Louisville, 29 in Superior, 23 in Erie, five in Lyons and 136 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in six people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 680.1 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 665.7 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 545.8; in Louisville, the rate is 476.8 ; in Lyons, the rate is 242; in Erie, the rate is 222.2; in Superior, the rate is 221.1; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 306 per 100,000.

The five-day average of new daily cases on Thursday was 15.2. One week ago, the average was 19.2.

Statewide, there have been 46,204 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,822 deaths among the cases and of those, there have been 1,691 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 6,413 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 678,823 people tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 39

10-19: 158

20-29: 614

30-39: 225

40-49: 235

50-59: 213

60-69: 150

70:79: 120

80+: 105

Some data may be missing because of ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, according to Boulder County Public Health notes.