GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police seek driver in hit-and-run…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder police seek driver in hit-and-run rollover crash

A car involved in a multi-vehicle wreck rolled over late Wednesday near the intersection of Broadway and Canyon Boulevard. Police continue to search for the driver who left the scene. (Brooklyn Dance / Staff Writer)
By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police continue to search for a driver in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway and Canyon Boulevard that occurred late Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over left the scene on foot before police arrived, Boulder police Sgt. Jim MacPherson said.

No one with injuries consistent with that type of crash was found at area hospitals, he said, and police are still trying to track down the vehicle’s registered driver. The driver could face hit-and-run and reckless driving charges, he said.

The crash was reported about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. One vehicle was traveling north on Broadway and another was traveling south turning left onto Canyon Boulevard, according to police.

The vehicle heading north clipped the front end of the southbound vehicle as it was turning, which sent it onto the sidewalk at the intersection where it then struck a pole, two trees and another pole. The vehicle landed on its roof, according to police.

No one in the southbound vehicle and no bystanders were injured during the crash, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has video of it is asked to call 303-441-3333.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...
  2. Chicken And Waffles!

    Want to make the best chicken and waffles you’ve ever had? Start with a bottle of Blonde Beard’s Chicken &...
  3. When Your Plumbing Doesn’t Work

    When your plumbing doesn’t work, that’s an emergency. Don’t wait to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating to fix your problem...
  4. Summer Is Beer Season

    We love a good brew any time of the year, but summer is beer season! And Twin Peaks Liquor is...
  5. What Should A Tombstone Cost?

    If you are honoring the memory of a loved one with a memorial, you may be wondering, “What should a...