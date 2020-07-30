GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder weather: Sunny with a high near 80,…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder weather: Sunny with a high near 80, chance of showers

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder area will see a high near 80 today under mostly sunny skies, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. A west-northwest wind 6 to 13 mph will become north-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 57, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 84, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Friday night’slow will be around 59.

Saturday will see a high of 86 with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...
  2. Chicken And Waffles!

    Want to make the best chicken and waffles you’ve ever had? Start with a bottle of Blonde Beard’s Chicken &...
  3. When Your Plumbing Doesn’t Work

    When your plumbing doesn’t work, that’s an emergency. Don’t wait to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating to fix your problem...
  4. Summer Is Beer Season

    We love a good brew any time of the year, but summer is beer season! And Twin Peaks Liquor is...
  5. What Should A Tombstone Cost?

    If you are honoring the memory of a loved one with a memorial, you may be wondering, “What should a...