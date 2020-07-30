Grey Havens Philosophy’s virtual ‘Classic Album Chats’ deliver connection and camaraderie

In the 2000 film “High Fidelity,” quirky record store employees don’t hold back opinions regarding the potential music selections of customers. Barry Judd, played by Jack Black, asks if a patron’s daughter is in a coma after he reveals he wants to gift her Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You.” The more courteous employee, Dick, played by Todd Louiso, introduces Annaugh Moss — a Green Day fan — to music by Irish punk band Stiff Little Fingers.

A few months ago, Longmont-based nonprofit Grey Havens Philosophy launched the free Classic Album Chats where music lovers gather online and dive into the nuances of some of their favorite records. On Monday, the group will explore the details of Marvin Gaye’s 1971 release, “What’s Going On.”

“We definitely have some true music lovers and audiophiles, but our audience is pretty broad,” said Kelly Cowling, executive director and founder of Grey Havens Philosophy. “These discussions are for anyone, just as philosophy is for everyone.”

Before the pandemic, Grey Havens Philosophy, 303 Atwood St., Suite 5, in the Habitat for Humanity building, would host in-person meetups where folks of all ages could discuss a number of topics. From Think and Drink Philosophy Discussions at Still Cellars and Longtucky Spirits to a Lunchtime Philosophy Buffet at Flavor of India, the options prior to COVID were vast.

“When stay-at-home orders were in place, we knew we had to come up with a lot more ideas because people needed a meaningful way to connect and a chance to practice stepping back from their worries to think more clearly,” Cowling said. “Talking about albums people know and love seemed like an obvious choice.”

Since the start of the pandemic, virtual book clubs — where participants can connect over Zoom, sip some wine and dive into the character development of the novel’s protagonist, have gained popularity.

These album chats provide a similar vibe in terms of camaraderie and connection. Even better, they save participants time, as many of the albums that are up for debate they already are familiar with.

“The discussions have definitely become like an ongoing book club,” Cowling said. “We didn’t originally intend to keep them going more than a few months, but right away people started getting excited about exploring more albums, even those they had never heard before. People even show up to talk about albums they don’t like much. I know I have.”

Previous albums by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, Nirvana, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and others have been discussed.

Music fans from across the country get to log on and share their take on the artistry of some of the world’s most notable musicians.

“What I like about the album chats is a chance to talk to other interested people about the album and all the philosophical sidebars that follow,” said Deany Goode, a participant from Kansas City, Mo.

Other upcoming dates will include albums that previous attendees requested. Scheduled chats will feature U2’s “The Joshua Tree” on Aug. 10, “Legend” by Bob Marley and the Wailers on Aug. 17, Rush’s “Moving Pictures” on Aug. 24, “Boys for Pele” by Tori Amos on Aug. 31 and Jill Scott’s “Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Vol. 1” on Sept. 9.

“Participants in my generation, Gen X, asked for some albums that were important to them when they were younger,” Cowling said. “Just like Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds of Love,’ ‘Boys for Pele’ was a completely self-indulgent choice on my part. I love Tori Amos and I think ‘Pele’ is her masterpiece. I recently bought the 20th anniversary edition. I loved learning about her thought processes when she was making the album. I won’t necessarily get a chance to talk about that because the discussions go where the participants take them, but I am going to love talking about this album. I hope other people enjoy it, too.”

Grey Havens Philosophy will restart the Album Chat series in partnership with Lafayette Senior services. These discussions will take place from Sept. 8-29 on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Monday night Album Chats will continue as well.

In addition to the Classic Album Chats, Grey Havens Philosophy offers a number of events online such as Sexuality and The Thinking Teen and Thought-Provoking Afternoon Chats via Zoom.

“We teach regular folks — non-professional philosophers — to facilitate philosophy discussions with other regular folks,” Cowling said. “Everyone is a philosopher because everyone asks themselves big questions: ‘What is just?’ ‘What is good, beautiful or true?’ ‘Am I being a good friend?’ ‘Should I stay in a job I don’t like very much but that pays for the things I enjoy, or should I find a job I love even if it pays less?’ ‘What happens after we die?’ ‘Why are we here?’ I could go on.”

The Zoom link for the Classic Album Chats can be found on the Facebook event page.

“Our discussions are intergenerational and they are about doing philosophy together, not teaching a passive audience about someone else’s ideas,” Cowling said.