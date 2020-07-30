Lafayette email and phone service currently down

Lafayette city email and phone services is currently down, including City Hall, the Lafayette Police Department and the Recreation Center, officials said Thursday.

The notice was posted online on Monday, but as of Thursday morning, the services are still unavailable.

Temporary contact information has been created, residents are being asked to restrict calls and communication to crucial business requiring immediate attention.

For the police, people are asked to dial 9-1-1 for an emergency and 303-441-4444 for the non-emergency dispatch. For Planning, Building and Inspections call 303-929-6010 or email lafayetteplanning@gmail.com. For Public Works, call 720-641-7386 or email lafayettepublicworks@gmail.com.

The Finance Department is unable to answer water bill payments or water bill questions at this time. To contact the department, call 720-701-2159 or email lafayettefinance1@gmail.com.

For the Recreation Center and Senior Services, dial 303-472-4806 or email lafayettereccenter@gmail.com or lafayetteseniorservices@gmail.com. The Indian Peaks Golf Course can be reached at 303-801-8683 or email lafayetteindianpeaks@gmail.com.

The Library can be reached at 303-775-9018 for curbside pickup appointments and by email at lafayettelibrary@gmail.com. For Public Records, email lafayettepolicerecords@gmail.com. For Lafayette Municipal Court, email Lafayettemunicipalcourt@gmail.com.

For general questions, email lafayettegeneral1@gmail.com.