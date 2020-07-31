GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont announces pair of temporary street closings

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Longmont has issued traffic alerts to advise motorists of two upcoming street closings.

Pike Road is to be closed between U.S. 287 and Professional Lane from Friday through Monday for installation of a concrete flow pan. Local traffic will be detoured via Emery Street.

South Coffman Street is to be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday between Pike Road and Neon Forest Circle for utility trenching work. Local residents and any needed emergency services will be granted access from the south side of the closure area.

 

 

 

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
