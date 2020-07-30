Longmont Community Foundation seeks minority small business owners to apply for Strongmont 2

Alejandro Rodriguez and Edward Perea opened Summit Tacos in 2017 with the hopes of sharing their Mexican culture on a plate. The Mexican street food-inspired menu includes customer favorites such as the Pambazo, a spicy sandwich with chorizo, crema, potatoes and Cotija cheese; and the coveted crispy, grilled tacos dorados.

Rodriguez said with some people not yet comfortable visiting restaurants because of the coronavirus pandemic, the business has faced many challenges.

“For a while we thought we were going to have to shut our doors,” Rodriguez said. “The idea of that was very sad. It was very scary to think everything we built could potentially be gone.”

Now, Rodriguez hopes that a grant, called Strongmont 2, will bring some relief to his business. Rodriguez is one of a dozen minority business owners who have, as of Thursday, applied for the grant. The funds are designated for business owners of color who have experienced hardship during the pandemic.

The Longmont Community Foundation, a nonprofit that collaborates with foundations to benefit local nonprofits, is issuing the second wave of Strongmont grants. The first round went out in June, awarding grants to 23 businesses. However, Eric Hozempa, executive director of the Longmont Community Foundation, said there was an “oversight” in the process and not many business owners of color had been awarded the grant. Hozempa said one Latino business owner and two Asian American business owners received grant funding in the first round.

The foundation’s board of trustees voted unanimously June 11 to issue a second round of grants, specifically for minority business owners.

Hozempa issued an apology in late June, stating that he hadn’t recognized “inherent biases of the Strongmont grant process,” including how the application was only available in English and a lack of familiarity with minority-owned businesses. The statement was shared via email with foundation partners.

“Although I believe the committee did a good job of selecting the 23 recipients, I feel that in the effort to award funds quickly to businesses in need that I made some critical missteps,” Hozempa said in the statement.” During the days that followed, I reached out to community leaders to personally apologize and propose a solution aimed at repairing any harm this many have caused in our community.”

Business owners who are Asian, African American, Hispanic/Latino, Middle Eastern, Native American, or Pacific Islander are encouraged to apply. The Strongmont 2 grant application, which is available on the foundation’s website, is offered in both English and Spanish. Videos on how to complete the application are also available online in both languages. The deadline to submit the application is Monday.

Hozempa said there is about $70,000 available to local businesses. Applicants may ask for up to $10,000. The money was raised through private donors and resident contributions. People can still donate to Strongmont 2 on the foundation’s website. Hozempa hopes that they can reach $100,000 to help more businesses that apply.

“We are just really hopeful that we can help provide some bridge support to some of those businesses that are coming out of lockdown and trying to navigate through the COVID pandemic,” Hozempa said.

Rodriguez said if he is awarded grant funds, he hopes to put the money toward utilities, payroll and everyday operation costs, such as supplies and food.

Rodriguez is originally from Mexico City. Perea is from Albuquerque, N.M. Summit Tacos’ menu was influenced by what they ate as comfort food.

The businesses started as a food truck in 2017 and quickly grew its customer base. Last year, Rodriguez said, the restaurant moved into its brick and mortar location at 237 Collyer St.

“Every item really comes from us growing up. It really comes from the heart,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of these dishes are really dear to us.”

In addition to take out options, Summit Tacos has an outdoor patio available for those who wish to dine on site.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude to his staff of four and his customers.

“We have amazing, hard-working employees. They help us realize and keep our dream alive, in addition to everyone in the community,” Rodriguez said. “The way we think about our business is it’s a community project. … If not for the community, we wouldn’t be here. We can make the food, but if people don’t come in and buy it, there’s no Summit Tacos.”

Ricardo Cabrera, the Latino Chamber of Commerce’s program manager is serving on the foundation’s Strongmont 2 Committee and is available to help with the application process, including help reporting profit loss statements, balance sheet documents and answering general questions.

“We hope (the grants) will help local businesses get through the disaster caused by the COVID pandemic,” Cabrera said. “Every little bit helps.”

To apply or to donate to Strongmont 2:

Visit the Longmont Community Foundation’s website at longmontfoundation.org.

For more information, contact Hozempa at 303-678-6555 or eric@longmontfoundation.org.

Ricardo Cabrera can be contacted at ricardo@lationchamberco.org or 720-772-7765.