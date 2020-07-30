New closures scheduled for 88th Street improvement work

Superior officials said a portion of 88th Street can reopen while another will close while work continues.

According to an email the town sent Thursday, paving is scheduled to begin this week on 88th Street, north of Shamrock Drive. Upon completion, this portion of 88th Street will be opened to traveling public.

On Tuesday, 88th Street, south of Shamrock Drive, will be closed to all traffic for expedited repairs, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to last until Aug. 12.

Starting the week of Aug. 10, Shamrock Drive will be milled and paved. All parked vehicles must be moved during this work, or they will be towed.

The work being done is part of the reconstruction project, with a redesign of the road including improvements for pedestrian and vehicle safety, utilities and draining. Once completed, 88th Street will include two vehicle lanes, two bike lanes, sidewalks on both sides, a flashing pedestrian crossing and a concrete median.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3fd8zSE.