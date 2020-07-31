Nomination petitions available Aug. 4 for Louisville, Superior residents

Louisville and Superior residents can begin picking up nomination petitions for the November election on Aug. 4.

The election is a coordinated election with Boulder County and is a mail ballot election. Louisville’s election will include a non-partisan city council race for Ward 3, which is a one-year term, as well as a disposable bag tax.

Superior’s election will include seats for three Superior Board of Trustee members.

Louisville’s papers can be picked up from City Clerk Meredyth Muth by calling 303-335-4536.

Superior’s papers can be picked up from Town Clerk Phyllis Hardin by calling 303-499-3675 ext. 112 or email phyllish@superiorcolorado.gov.

Residents can pick up papers in both communities from Aug. 4 to Aug. 24.