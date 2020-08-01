Longmont City Council to revisit RV parking restrictions

Longmont’s City Council on Tuesday is expected to resume discussions of how to deal with continuing problems from people living in recreational vehicles, campers, camper trailers and motor homes parked on city streets, alleys and other public property.

It’s a growing and expensive problem, city staffers told the council in a memo for Tuesday night’s study session. Staff suggested the council discuss the possibility of changing Longmont’s current RV parking restrictions ordinance to one that would generally ban parking RVs and other “sleeper vehicles” on public streets.

“The issue of people living in sleeper vehicles on public property … is creating public nuisances in the Longmont community,” staff said.

Staff members said code enforcement and police officers say there’s been “an uptick in reports of junked, abandoned and/or publicly parked sleeper vehicles, also referred to as recreational vehicles, on city property.”

“Code Enforcement reports a 120% increase in total RV abandonment cases from the first half of 2019 to the same time this year. Illegal dumping and similar nuisances accompany the majority of these cases,” staff said.

Longmont’s current city code requires RVs, campers and other such “sleeper vehicles” to move at least 600 feet every 48 hours, which staff said has resulted “in ongoing and repeated contacts with individuals violating the ordinance. The effect is that people who are using RVs as their residence are simply moving their vehicles the required distance but are continuing to live on public property without a proper way to dispose of human waste.

“In addition, we are seeing an increase in the number of people living in RVs that are not suitable for habitation. Not only does this contribute to improper disposal of sewage, but also contributes to other hazardous fluids flowing into our storm drainage system that contaminates our water supply,” the staff wrote the council.

“These sleeper vehicles are also accompanied by consistent piles of trash and hazardous debris left in public streets, which our Public Works Department is tasked with removing.”

The city is responsible for the cost of towing, storing, and — if need be — prepping the abandoned vehicle for disposal and hauling it to salvage, at an average cost of about $3,000 per vehicle.

Through the first five months of this year, Longmont has paid for towing and demolishing 17 RVs, compared to a total of 18 vehicles in a 10-month period in 2019, staff said.

Longmont already has spent the $55,000 it originally budgeted for that and related expenses in 2020, and police have reallocated about $25,000 of other funds originally in the Public Safety Department’s budget in order to pay for disposing of the RVs that have been towed and are in storage.

Staff estimated the city will need another $50,000 to cover such expenses for the rest of this year.

“This effort is not financially sustainable. The funds used toward this effort could be better spent on housing assistance,” staff wrote.

Staffers said while there are options for people with operable “sleeper vehicles” to park then legally for a fee — in a private RV park for example — the costs are not within reach for many folks, including the otherwise-homeless people who cannot afford conventional housing that staff said Longmont officers have encountered living in vehicles parked on such public property as city streets.

For example, “costs for a supported private RV site for sleeper vehicles 2008 or newer, with electric, water, sewer and trash, located near Longmont, range from: $45 to $50 per night; $290 to $323 per week or $530 to $850 per month, staff said, although the memo did not state the name or location of that RV park.

A Safe And Welcoming Public Spaces city staff team has recommended the council consider revising Longmont’s current ordinance to one that ban RVs on public streets, and staff wrote the council that “other cities with similar ordinances” prohibiting or limiting RV street parking “saw a positive impact and reduction of complaints associated with sleeper vehicles.”

That staff team has suggested changing Longmont’s current ordinance about “abandoned, publicly kept, or junked vehicles” to end letting most sleeper vehicles park on Longmont streets or other public property — the provision that now permits such parking as long as the vehicles are moved every 48 hours.

The revision would generally prohibit all RVs, campers and other sleeper vehicles from parking on public property, including any portion of a highway, street, alley or other right of way, with a few exceptions, for even one- or two-day periods.

The current code also now allows individuals to apply for a permit to park on public property for up to seven days, with a limit of four permits per individual a year, a provision that city officials have said in the past provides a process for RV or camper owners visiting friends or family members in Longmont to keep their vehicle parked on the street in one location.

The Safe And Welcoming Public Spaces team has suggested the council consider keeping that exception but reduce the present $40 permit fee to $25, which staff suggested would encourage people to use the permit system.

Longmont’s City Council adopted the current RV parking restrictions ordinance in August 2017 to crack down on long-term parking by such vehicles and the neighbors’ complaints the city had been gettting.

Council members amended the ordinance in January 2018 to prohibit the sleeper vehicle’s owner from moving it back to its initial location for at least seven days — a response, the city staff said at the time, to police and parking enforcement officers encountering a number of situations in which RV or camper owners relocated those vehicles or trailers the required 600 feet away, but then returned them to the original parking place within several hours or on the following day or two.

More recently, Council discussions of people living in RVs have been parts of broader discussions about the possibilities of the community providing “safe lots” — parking facilities for homeless people living in their vehicles.

In mid-June, the Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement organization opened its SafeLot, a designated place where people could park their cars and sleep overnight. The eight parking spaces for HOPE’s SafeLot were donated by a Longmont church at a location the organization has asked not be disclosed to protect the safety and privacy of the people who use it.

HOPE’s SafeLot is for cars only. It does not include any spaces for RVs, and HOPE is not considering a similar site for RVs, according to city staff.

Staff reported, though, that through March 19, the city’s contacts with people experiencing homelessness this year “demonstrated that there are more RV dwellers than people in cars.”

City staff wrote the council that according to HOPE’s outreach staff, approximately 80 to 90% of people living in RVs “are not interested in transitioning out of their RVs into a more permanent housing solution. For the majority of RV dwellers, they consider their RV as home and are seeking a low-cost option to permanently park their RV.”

City staff said that based on its research, it could cost between $149,000 and $280,000 to make improvements that might be needed if a property was available to use as an RV safe lot, including water and sewer service connections, a water filling and dump station, and related street improvements that might be needed. Providing a restroom facility on site would increase that cost.

City staff said those dollar estimates represent startup costs for an RV safe lot and do not reflect any projected ongoing operational costs for such a facility. The memo for Tuesday’s study session did not specify a possible site.

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council study session

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will be participating from remote locations. People can watch the meeting by clicking “play” on the video link within the interactive agenda window.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/yyfy8myx