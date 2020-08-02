Local artist’s posters represent COVID-19 campaign for nonprofit design lab Amplifier

Erin King, a Boulder-based illustrator, is one of the artists chosen to represent Amplifier’s global COVID-19 campaign.

Amplifier is a nonprofit design lab that utilizes art as activism for social change. It is best known for “We the People,” its record-breaking, nonpartisan 2017 campaign.

In April, as a response to the pandemic, Amplifier put out a call to artists around the world for designs that promote public health awareness.

“A curatorial team of internationally renowned leaders, artists, ambassadors and changemakers, together with Amplifier’s online voting public, selected the winning open call works for cash prizes,” Amplifier Executive Director Cleo Barnett wrote in an email.

King — a 43-year-old freelance artist with her own company, Deadwilder, Ink. — was among 60 artists chosen, out of 10,000 submissions.

Her series of award-winning posters entitled “Everyday Heroes Against COVID-19” displays three characters representing “Rednecks,” “Loners” and “Deviants” —- all wearing face masks. Each poster is accompanied by a message, with “Deviants” reading, “If your #currentmood is ‘Eff the man AND eff this ‘Rona sh*t,’ then you’re a Deviant Hero Against Covid-19. Time to mask up + take it down.”

King was hesitant about entering, as most of her artwork incorporates humor, which she explained is difficult to do around a pandemic.

“I had to sit on it, and then it clicked,” King said. “I was like, ‘Man, you know I’m a little bit of a redneck and there’s that old saying ‘git ’r done’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s mask up and git ’r done.’”

With her artwork she hopes to convey that even those not traditionally deemed as heroes can be, and are. She identifies with each kind of person represented in her posters. Her third poster is for loners: “If your #currentmood is ‘I heart Social Distancing,’ then you’re a Loner Hero Against Covid-19.”

“I just thought, ‘I’m going to create this series for all of these people who aren’t considered heroes,’” King said. “But we are the everyday heroes. We’re the people that need to mask up and make an effort.”

“Vulnerable communities needed to see themselves at the center of a narrative of wellness,” Amplifier director Barnett said. “The artists in our network quickly served as first responders, providing thousands of images and symbols to help lift the spirits of a nurse just off a shift, or a weary parent at home, or a scared citizen unsure of where to turn.”

All of the campaign’s posters are available to the public and are free to download, print or share. King’s work can be accessed through her website or on Amplifier’s website, along with the artwork of the other award-winning artists.

Since being awarded, her art has been featured across the globe. It was recently projected onto the Flannels flagship store on Oxford Street in London.

“I’m really sad that the COVID-19 story isn’t over,” King said. “It’s really hard to be proud of something, but also know that it’s on the heels of something that’s not so great.”