Boulder City Council to consider eviction, municipal ballot measures

Boulder City Council is set for first readings of potential November ballot measures, including a municipalization agreement with Xcel Energy and a citizen initiative to provide legal representation for tenants facing eviction.

Councilmembers are scheduled to vote on referring the measures the ballot at an Aug. 18 meeting, though they have until the Sept. 1 deadline to do so. There will also be a public hearing on the Xcel measure on Aug. 18.

A third potential ballot measure would address what happens to the utility occupation tax if voters approve the Xcel agreement. The measure would take the funds voters approved to explore municipalization and use them instead to pay for municipal utility costs, projects, research and more.

At a council agenda committee meeting Monday, City Council members said they wanted to discuss whether the eviction measure should be referred as a fee or a tax.

The measure submitted by the No Evictions Without Representation campaign would fund a program to provide legal representation and rental assistance to people facing eviction by charging a $75 fee per dwelling unit, per year on city rental licenses.

A tax is guided by specific provisions under the Taxpayers Bill of Rights.

“If you are going to the ballot with something anyway, a lot of folks think you should just call it a tax and include TABOR language so it’s not challenged as an illegal tax,” City Attorney Tom Carr said after the meeting. Carr cited a lawsuit the city of Aspen faced regarding its reusable bag fee. The Colorado Supreme Court ultimately held that Aspen’s bag fee was not an illegal tax.

The City Council meets virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday at bouldercolorado.gov.