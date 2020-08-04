Boulder County recorded 500 coronavirus cases in July, largest number of cases in one month

Boulder County has tallied 1,962 coronavirus cases to date, and 500 of those were recorded in July.

July marks the largest number of cases reported in one month, and the health department says they are “currently seeing a sustained upward trend in cases since around July 1.”

There were 425 cases reported in June, 360 reported in May, 482 reported in April and 134 reported in March, according to Mike Stratton, communications specialist for Boulder County Public Health.

Community spread is still the driving factor in cases.

“We are continuing to see the majority of spread in the community, including in workplaces, but in-state and national travel is emerging as a driver of transmission as well,” he said.

Despite the large number of July cases, there were only two deaths recorded in the month — compared to 10 reported in June.

“We haven’t seen a corresponding increase in deaths at this time, but it is important to note that death data will always lag about four weeks behind,” Stratton said.

On Monday, the county saw an additional 24 cases and the death toll remained at 74. There have been 184 residents who have been hospitalized and 739 have recovered, county data shows. There are 159 disease investigations in progress.

Of the 24 cases, six were reported in the 50-59 age range and five were reported in the 20-29 age range. So far, 30,967 Boulder County residents have been tested for the virus, and the overall percent of positive tests is 5. The current five-day average percent of positive tests is 3.2

Monday’s five-day average of new daily cases is 22.6, higher than the five-day average one week ago of 19.2.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 747 have been reported in Boulder and 666 were reported in Longmont. There are 168 cases in Lafayette, 114 in Louisville, 33 in Superior, 29 in Erie, six in Lyons and 143 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in six people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 701.7 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 693.8 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 580.3; in Louisville, the rate is 538.2; in Lyons, the rate is 290.4; in Erie, the rate is 257.8; in Superior, the rate is 251.5; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 321.7 per 100,000.

Going forward, the recommendations remain the same in what residents are asked to do in combating the virus.

“Our epidemiologists continue to recommend what we have been saying for some time,” Stratton said. “Continuing social distancing and masking in public places, and trying to avoid non-essential travel are still the best ways to stop the spread of the disease.”

Statewide, there have been 47,968 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,844 deaths among the cases and of those, there have been 1,710 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 6,487 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 548,808 people tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 43

10-19: 170

20-29: 635

30-39: 239

40-49: 248

50-59: 226

60-69: 155

70:79: 120

80+: 105

Some data may be missing because of ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.