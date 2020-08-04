CU Boulder contracts with Boulder hotel for student isolation rooms

The University of Colorado Boulder will use rooms in the Millennium Harvest House Hotel to isolate and quarantine students in the upcoming fall semester, according to a contract between the two parties.

The contract, obtained by BizWest, shows that the hotel will hold 10 single-occupancy king rooms for CU Boulder at $125 per night.

Students will not receive housekeeping services, and “CU will handle delivery and removal of meals to quarantined students,” the contract stipulates.

No hotel staff will interact with students, and students will not be able to access common areas in Millennium Harvest House. Private access to the rooms will be provided.

The contract guarantees CU access to 70 total nights at a rate of $8,750. Additionally, CU will pay a one-time $2,000 hallway cleaning fee and $825 per room for a biohazard cleaning fee.

Millennium representatives did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

A request for proposals issued early in the COVID-19 pandemic shows that the school is actively seeking hotel partners to serve as dorms, classrooms and isolation or quarantine rooms when campus reopens this fall after closing early in the spring semester.

The school wants at least 22 beds in each dorm block and would prefer double-occupancy rooms, the RFP said. Of those, 20 would be for student use, one would house a CU resident adviser, and another would be used for isolation or quarantine.

CU has also solicited bids from hotels for classrooms and meeting spaces to allow socially distanced groups of 10 to 20 people to gather.

It is unclear whether the region’s other two major universities, Colorado State University in Fort Collins and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, plan to follow CU’s lead and seek to secure hotel space for students.

A spokesman for UNC said the school has had “very informal preliminary conversations” with off-campus properties, including hotels. However, he said UNC is anticipating being able to accomodate students in its on-campus housing. A spokeswoman for CSU did not respond to a request for comment.

