Crews rescue fallen climber near Boulder Falls

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday of a hiker who had fallen 25 feet to the ground in the area above Boulder Falls.

According to a press release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old hiker from Pandora, Ohio, lost his footing while descending a rock face without technical climbing gear.

A friend and other people in the area were able to stabilize the hiker, while other hikers offered to drive down Boulder Canyon to call 911.

Rescuers arrived and provided medical care. The hiker was placed in a litter and carried to the top of Boulder Falls. The litter was then placed on a high-line and lowered over the falls to the trail, where rescuers then carried the hiker to an awaiting helicopter.

Due to lightning in the area, the hiker was moved from the helicopter to an ambulance where he was transported to a Boulder-area hospital.

The rescue took a total of roughly five hours with the help of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Colorado State Patrol, MedEvac, Nederland Fire Protection District, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District.