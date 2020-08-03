Crews tackle, contain small fire near Ralph Price Reservoir in Lyons during weekend

Officials battled a small fire near Ralph Price Reservoir in Lyons on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The fire, estimated to be a quarter of an acre, was on the south side of the reservoir in a remote area with no easy access, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported about 8:50 p.m. Saturday and crews monitored the fire through the night. It was contained at noon Sunday to one-tenth of an acre, said Tammy Williams, U.S. Forrest Service spokeswoman.