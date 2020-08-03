Crowds at USA Softball Colorado events in Boulder violated health rules

USA Softball Colorado will not be allowed to rent fields in Boulder for the remainder of the year after hosting events over the weekend that failed to adhere to health and safety guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the city, USA Softball Colorado Youth League rented the fields at East Mapleton and Stazio ball fields for girls’ softball league play. In email to the Camera, city spokeswoman Denise White said Boulder Parks and Recreation required the organizers to submit a Standard Operation Procedure at the time of rental, “which detailed their plan to adhere to public health requirements.”

But White wrote that, “Unfortunately, this procedure, particularly around physical distancing and face-coverings, was not followed, and organizers struggled to enforce the requirements with spectators.”

Photos and video posted to social media over the weekend showed large crowds at the East Mapleton fields, with few of the visible attendees practicing social distancing or wearing masks.

Current (and daily) scene at Mapleton Ballfields. I guess #Boulder parks dept is sponsoring a head start program for the back-to-school Covid surge. No fans for #MLB stadiums but packed softball bleachers are 💯 ok?

Seriously, WTF @boulderparksrec ?! pic.twitter.com/zB4u02i5LY — Thomas Wells (@thmscwlls) August 2, 2020

As a result of the violation, White wrote that USA Softball will not be allowed to rent athletic fields in Boulder for the remainder of 2020.

“Public health is of the utmost importance to us,” White wrote. “We appreciate our community members, and staff, who brought this lack of compliance to our attention.”

Requests for comment from USA Softball Colorado were not returned Monday.

In addition to the sanction against USA Softball Colorado, White wrote that Boulder has made updates to its policy surrounding the agreements it makes with rental organizers as a result of the weekend incident.

The added measures include increasing inspections, having “immediate ramifications” prepared for noncompliance, and developing a new capacity limit for spectators that takes into account parking and other services impacts such as trash removal and restrooms.

“Boulder Parks and Recreation is taking this situation as an opportunity to enhance our monitoring and safety protocol,” White wrote.

As of Sunday, Boulder County has had 1,938 people test positive or probable for the coronavirus, with 74 people dying of the disease since March.