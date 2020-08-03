GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Erie’s Crescent Park to close for renovations Aug. 10

Crescent Park in Erie in January 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Erie officials said Crescent Park will close for for renovations beginning Aug. 10.

Work will include demolition and removal of all equipment and existing surfacing. New play structures, a challenge course and safety surfacing will be installed.

In December, town staff submitted a matching funds application for new equipment. In January, the town received funds from GameTime — an organization which brings playground equipment to people of all ages and abilities — part of the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association statewide training and funding initiative.

The map of Crescent Park shows what it will look like once renovated. (Courtesy of the Town of Erie)

The park will consist of five elements including a swing set, a custom play structure, a challenge course, a KidNetix Twirl which offers a wide range of play benefits, and an infinity bowl which will promote independent play.

Crescent Park is located in the Kenosha Farms neighborhood at 1300 Lombardi Street.

For more information on the park, visit bit.ly/30oPXep.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by the fall.

Kristina Pritchett

