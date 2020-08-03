High of 89 with afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s with afternoon showers today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 60, with a 50% chance of showers.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 60, with a 40% chance of showers.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 60, with a 40% chance of showers.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 61, with a 40% chance of showers.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 61, with a slight chance of showers.
