Local artists’ ARTirondack chairs on display in downtown Louisville

This summer, people walking in downtown Louisville may notice some new additions. Recently, ARTirondack chairs were painted by local artists, and are now on display.

In June, the city searched for artists to paint the chairs the be used as a public art display. Currently, there are 20 chairs painted by 16 local artists along Main Street.

Artists were Andrew Williams, Blake Welch, Cha Cha, Crystin Min, Cyanne Stonesmit, Daryl McCool, Gregory Fields, Jane Evans, Jhenn Whalen, BUMBAKiNi, Merryll Saylan, Michael Deragisch, Paul E O’Connell, Pete Wysong, Tree Bernstein and Wyatt Scott.

At the end of the display period, the Louisville Cultural Council will hold a free raffle and Louisville residents will be able to enter for a chance to win a chair.

Raffle entries will be available starting in August at louisvilleco.gov and in the Louisville City Hall lobby.