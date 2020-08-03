Longmont Symphony Orchestra selects next Super Conductor

Longmont Symphony Orchestra on Monday announced this year’s Super Conductor.

The community voted with its dollars in the annual fundraiser, and Longmont Police Officer Craig Mansanares will conduct the orchestra at a future concert.

“Congratulations, Craig, we are so excited that you are going to be conducting the Longmont Symphony once we can all meet again safely,” said Elliot Moore, the symphony’s music director said in a video posted on the symphony’s Facebook page.

Mansanares was one of three candidates.

“I feel extremely privileged and honored to be selected as this year’s Super Conductor,” Mansanares said in an email. “I look forward to the performance and the opportunity to help an extraordinary organization which represents the community that I love.”

Voters of this years’ Super Conductor campaign raised $10,039.55, according to the Facebook post.