Longmont to host arborists’ rescue training

Longmont’s Forestry Division will host arborist aerial rescue training on Friday in sections of Thompson Neighborhood Park, 421 Bross St., city officials announced Monday.

Longmont said in a news release that the all-day training will have about 20 arborists climbing trees, simulating emergency situations and practicing rescues.

City Forester Brett Stadsvold said in a Monday interview that the training will be conducted in conjunction with Taddiken Tree Care, a private Boulder company.

He said arborists can get stuck in trees and need rescues after accidents, mechanical problems, or health or medical emergencies.

Trainees will be split into groups of 10 or fewer with all participants wearing masks, Longmont officials said. The exercise will not include any actual tree work, such as pruning or tree removals.

Longmont officials said residents are welcome to observe from the perimeter of the park, but are asked to stay outside the designated training area.