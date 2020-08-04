Texas firm acquires Lafayette-based Brown Civil Engineering

A Fort Worth, Texas civil-engineering and surveying company has acquired Lafayette-based Brown Civil Engineering Group Inc.

Topographic Inc. acquired Brown in a deal announced in July. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brown Civil Engineering provides professional engineering and land-surveying services in the Rocky Mountains and Midwest, including educational design for K-12, colleges and universities; medical offices; drainage mitigation; affordable housing; libraries; and parks.

The combined company includes six locations and almost 300 employees.

“Topographic’s strategic plan focuses on expanding our expertise and capacity by growing our internal talent and adding key hires, complemented with expanding markets and services through strategic mergers,” Topographic CEO Brian Krafft said in a prepared statement. “This merger was the result of an ongoing effort to find a partner to increase Topographic’s commitment to provide clients with a greater range of complementary services.”

Brown Civil Engineering was founded in 2007 by Margaret Brown, a civil engineer who in 1999 established an Erie division of Omaha-based Ehrhart Griffin & Associates Inc., according to the Brown Civil Engineering website. When the Omaha company withdrew from Colorado, Brown Civil Engineering was established.

“We at BCE have endeavored to provide the services clients need to be successful. In our recent efforts to grow and expand our services, I came to realize that our firm’s future lies in partnering with the right firm,” Brown said. ”During our search, we found the right firm for us to merge with — Topographic, Inc. Joining with Topographic allows us to leverage new services and expertise to help our clients improve the built environment and create stronger futures.”

Brown will remain in the role of civil group leader in the Rocky Mountain region.

Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based Everingham & Kerr, a Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based merger-and-acquisition firm, served as exclusive financial adviser to Brown and negotiated the transaction.

