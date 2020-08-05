Boulder County commissioners approve climate action policies for 2020-2021

Boulder County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved 30 comprehensive climate policies for 2020 and 2021.

The policies were developed by Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition of local governments founded by Boulder County that advocates for stronger state and federal climate policy.

Approved policies cover statewide and local climate strategies, energy generation, energy efficiency, transportation, fossil fuel extraction activities and solid waste reduction, a news release from the county commissioners states.

The new policies also build on legislative and regulatory progress that has been made on climate change issues at the state level, the release states, including “continued advocacy in support of renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation and mobility and solid waste reduction.”

“It’s always exciting to adopt policies for the next legislative session,” Commissioner Elise Jones said. “It reaffirms our commitment to advocate for the climate crisis that is having such a big impact on Colorado and the planet.”

Jones said that the coronavirus pandemic was a driving factor in some policy, citing telecommuting as one example.

“It’s looking for opportunity as we recover to also simultaneously work on the climate crisis,” she said. “Now that we know how to do it, it has huge climate emission benefits and air quality benefits.”