Boulder County reports 7 new coronavirus cases Tuesday; first single-digit day since mid-July

In contrast to the 18-day streak of double-digit cases per day, Boulder County reported seven coronavirus cases Tuesday.

To date, the county has reported 1,969 cases of the virus.

Still, Boulder County Public Health officials said it is too early to determine if the numbers are trending down.

“Of course we are always happy to see a lower number of new cases, but one day doesn’t really indicate a trend,” said Mike Stratton, communications specialist for the health department. “The numbers can and often do make big changes … day-to-day , which is why we generally look at the five-day averages of new cases.”

Tuesday’s five-day average of new daily cases is 18. One week ago, the five-day average of new cases was 18.4.

Of the county’s 1,969 cases, 185 have been hospitalized and 749 have recovered. The death toll remains at 74, where it has been since July 14, and there are 157 disease investigations in progress.

Statewide, there have been 48,394 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,849 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,710 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 6,516 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 552,205 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age: