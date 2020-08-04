BVSD changes direction, plans to start school year online only

The Boulder Valley School District is changing direction and starting the school year with online learning only instead of the previously announced mix of in-person and online classes.

The new plan, presented at a Tuesday school board meeting, continues online learning at least through Sept. 22. A task force of teachers, parents and school leadership is tasked with making recommendations for limited in-person learning opportunities, focusing on the most vulnerable students and the youngest students, by that date.

“We have to put our heads together,” said Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson. “We have to think differently. If we can’t brings kids to school, how do we bring school to kids. We’re not giving up. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure we support our kids.”

School will start the week of Aug. 24, a week later than originally planned, to give teachers time for professional development on online learning.

District officials said the decision was based on several factors, including too few teachers and families willing to participate in in-person learning. So far, nearly 300 teachers have received exemptions from in-person teaching, while about 5,500 students — about 20% of the district’s total enrollment — have opted out.

Anderson noted there’s a question of whether the student opt-out data is solid, given that the district has heard from “hundreds” of parents who aren’t ready to make a decision.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Boulder County Public Health officials also gave an update on changing case numbers and new research suggesting children may be more likely to spread the virus than first thought.

Boulder County recorded 500 coronavirus cases in July, the largest number of cases reported in one month, while the health department says it is “currently seeing a sustained upward trend in cases since around July 1.”

The district will offer childcare for working families. District leaders also are looking into the possibility of helping low-income families access small learning pods that are being created privately by families.

“If that’s good for some kids, that’s good for all kids,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure every family has that opportunity.”

The neighboring St. Vrain Valley School District also announced Tuesday that it will switch to online learning only for the start of the school year instead of the previously announced mix of in-person and remote classes.

Boulder Valley and St. Vrain join four other large school districts in the Denver-metro area recently deciding on a remote start — Adams 12, Jeffco Public Schools, Denver Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools.