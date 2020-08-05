Council considers Xcel franchise for ballot

Boulder City Council members are trying to manage significant municipal issues on a tight timeline as a Sept. 1 deadline looms to bring measures such as the Xcel Energy franchise agreement before voters.

Council members did a first reading of a proposed Xcel Energy franchise agreement on Tuesday, which would create a 20-year agreement for Xcel to provide energy to the city.

City Council members also had a first reading and discussion on a ballot measure to fund a program to provide legal representation for tenants facing eviction, though that discussion was not complete as of print deadline Tuesday.

The proposed agreement between the city and Xcel includes Xcel agreeing to reduce its reliance on carbon-based energy sources by 80% by 2030, that city officials can explore other energy options to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030 and that Boulder can resume seeking its own power utility if voters decide to opt out of the agreement at one of six points.

Council member Mark Wallach asked City Attorney Tom Carr about stipulations in the agreement to prevent Xcel from campaigning during the November election or in future elections where an opt out is on the ballot.

“A number of community members have expressed concerns about Xcel’s participation in this referendum and future referendums. I would like to see them keep their hands out of our election,” Wallach said.

Carr said there is currently a requirement in the franchise agreement that Xcel can’t give contributions in the November election and that he would discuss more stipulations to prevent Xcel’s campaigning in future elections.

Wallach also asked about whether city leaders had enough time to review the agreement before the November election and raised the possibility of a special election instead.

But that would raise questions about the difference in people who vote in a general election compared to a special election, Carr said, as well as a question of who would pay for the special election, and whether Xcel would be willing to foot the bill.

“This deal came together because we gave Xcel a hard deadline,” Carr said.

Wallach said he understood and thanked Carr for his work on the franchise agreement.

“I just want to get the result that the community can be satisfied with and comfortable with,” he said.

Another proposed ballot measure linked to the franchise agreement would repurpose part of the utility occupation tax that the city currently uses to explore municipalization efforts. If voters approve the Xcel franchise, they could also approve using the utility occupation tax to be used for municipal utility costs, projects, research and more.

During the meeting’s public comment session, Suzanne Bhatt, of the Indian Peaks group of the Sierra Club, spoke against putting a franchise agreement on the ballot.

“The Sierra Club is very concerned and disappointed that the Council is moving forward too rapidly on the agreement with Xcel without providing enough information and time for the public to actually evaluate the pros and cons,” Bhatt said.

Several City Council members have promised Sierra Club members that the public would be able to vote on municipalization, Bhatt said.

“By moving forward with this alternative, you will be breaking your promise because municipalization will be off the table before the costs are even known,” she said.

City Council members are set to have a second reading and public hearing on the Xcel franchise agreement on Aug. 18.