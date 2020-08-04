GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Fire destroys vacant unit at north Boulder mobile home park

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A fire destroyed a vacant unit at a north Boulder mobile home park late Monday night.

Boulder Fire Rescue spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said firefighters were called to a fire at Ponderosa Mobile Home Park, 4475 Broadway, shortly before midnight Monday for a structure fire at a vacant unit.

Firelighters were able to contain the fire to the unit, but the unit was consumed in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Aulabaugh said the damage to the unit was too extensive for investigators to determine a cause or point of origin for the fire.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
