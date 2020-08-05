Lafayette ceramic studio finds ways to give back

Lafayette ceramic studio Cannon Street Ceramics is a small studio, but its founder, Kyle Gutierrez, is giving back to the community in a big way.

Cannon Street Ceramics, “]which opened in March 2019 in Gutierrez’s garage, offers pottery classes, workshops, equipment and space rentals, and an art gallery.

Gutierrez studied K-12 art education at the University of Northern Colorado, but decided to change course when he had the opportunity to open the studio.

“It’s just really something that I wanted to do for a while, and I had the garage space for it, so I decided to pursue this instead of pursuing public school teaching,” he said.

After seeing artists do giveaway events for their art on Instagram, Gutierrez had the idea for the studio to raffle art pieces from a local artist and donate all earnings to a charity. The studio now holds these raffles every month.

Gutierrez goes primarily to artists he personally knows for art donations and connections to other artists. Artists get to choose what kind of charity benefits from the proceeds of their raffle.

“I love doing it, but it doesn’t have a lot of backing yet; just kind of like, friends and family right now,” he said. “But hopefully I can get the word out a little bit more.”

Gutierrez also found a way for the studio to lift the community’s spirits after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March.

He let residents make their own ceramic for free by leaving globs of clay out on the studio’s driveway for people to sculpt at home. Then, they simply dropped their creations off a the studio to be fired and painted.

“I saw this wave of support from everyone… people helping people and just all this support for each other because it was very scary,” Gutierrez said. “I guess that was my way of helping, you know?”

While Gutierrez offered the opportunity for free, participants pushed him to accept donations.

“I didn’t want to put out a donation box, but I was getting a bunch of requests online to set one out and I decided to just send all the money to a canned food drive,” Gutierrez said. “It was really amazing how much people wanted to support this.”

The studio brought in over $500 in donations from the event.

The studio is still in its early stages, so to support himself, Gutierrez works part-time as a substitute teacher for the Boulder Valley School District, including Casey Middle School.

Susan Kandyba, Gutierrez’s aunt and Casey Middle School language arts teacher of 17 years, said, “The kids are mad about him, especially the more difficult kids.”

“All the staff’s pictures were posted on the glass near the front office, and one of the kids put a sticky note that said ‘the best!’ by his picture,” she added.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Kandyba said, Gutierrez made a tea mug for every teacher — 37 teachers in total — with a note of thanks for what they do for the students.

“(Gutierrez) has had a lot of adversity in his life and yet he’s continued to grow and evolve,” she said. “People depend on him and he never lets them down. He’s the one everyone goes to when they need help.”

Gutierrez said, “No matter who you are or where you are there’s something that you can do to help someone, no matter what it is. This is some way that I can do it.”