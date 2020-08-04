LDDA to host summer concert contest to encourage support of Longmont businesses

The Longmont Downtown Development Authority is beginning a contest that will give people the chance to win gift cards and the possibility to see an all-vocal rock band perform in person as part of its (Virtual) Downtown Summer Concert, featuring Face Vocal Band.

Colin Argys, the marketing specialist and event coordinator for the authority, said the event is an effort to support local businesses, while making up for the cancellation of the 2020 Downtown Summer Concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the (Virtual) Downtown Summer Concert, there will be a free live stream of a Face Vocal Band concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28. The event also features a contest, in which people are entered to win by making a purchase from a downtown business. The Downtown Development Authority will select a grand-prize winner. That winner, and the members of their household, will be invited to attend in-person the performance of Face Vocal Band at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road. That concert will also take place Aug. 28 in the museum’s Stewart Auditorium, which has room to seat up to 250 people, and it will be the same performance that is livestreamed to other fans.

Argys said 10 runner-up winners will each receive a prize package consisting of two $50 gift cards from downtown businesses. The gift cards will be from a number of different downtown businesses. Some people will also be selected to win a few small prizes such as a free Downtown Summer Concert T-shirt and Downtown Longmont pint glass.

“It’s not often you can have a private, in-person Face concert, but it’s also a great chance to be intentional with your dollars, support local small business owners, and keep your money within the local economy,” Argys wrote in an email. “2020 has been extremely challenging for most Downtown Longmont businesses, and we’ve continued to try and come up with creative solutions to assist our local business community.”

Face Vocal Band, a five-member group from Boulder, performs originals and covers of songs. The band has opened for rock stars such as Jon Bon Jovi and competed on the NBC series “The Sing Off.” Argys said the Downtown Development Authority hopes the band’s following of local fans will help encourage support of businesses.

Entries for the contest will begin at 8 a.m. Monday and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 24. To enter, people must purchase something from a business in the Downtown Development Authority’s boundaries, which can be found on the Downtown Development Authority’s website. Customers must take picture of their receipt or obtain a digital copy. Then, they need to fill in a contest form and upload the receipt copy on the Downtown Development Authority’s website at downtownlongmont.com.

Winners will be randomly selected. Those who win will be contacted Aug. 25.

“We figured this was a win-win, since the community would be able to tune in for free, but could also choose to enhance their concert experience by entering to win a private, in-person viewing of the performance, or gift cards from downtown businesses,” Argys wrote. “We hope this is a great incentive to drive revenue to our business community in this time of need.”

The contest was sponsored by Independent Financial bank, Longmont Public Media, the Longmont Museum and the Longmont Creative District. People can see a full prize list on the Downtown Development Authority’s website when the contest opens Monday.