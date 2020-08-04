Longmont Housing Authority’s Fall River at Prairie Village wins 2020 People’s Choice Award

The Longmont Housing Authority’s Fall River at Prairie Village was selected for the People’s Choice Award during a Housing Colorado Eagle Award ceremony, which recognizes innovation in affordable housing projects.

The People’s Choice Award was announced July 30 by Housing Colorado, a nonpartisan membership association dedicated to serving organizations and professionals who are designing, developing, and supporting affordable housing in Colorado, according to a Longmont news release.

The Longmont Housing Authority created Fall River at Prairie Village, 321 Homestead Parkway, as part of phase two of the Prairie Village development, a 100% affordable community for active seniors 62 and older. According to a press release from Housing Colorado, the property was chosen as the award recipient for its creative spaces to encourage healthy lifestyles, a wide-range of amenities including a fourth-floor desk overlooking the Rocky Mountains and efficiencies like passive solar design and native landscaping

According to the city release, Housing Colorado’s People’s Choice Award was created in 1999 as an opportunity for the affordable housing community to honor Eagle Award nominees for inspiring and innovative work. Housing Colorado’s Eagle Award recognizes affordable housing projects that better the lives of Coloradans.

To learn more information about Fall River Apartments, people can visit longmonthousing.org/copy-of-spring-creek-apartments.